StockMarketWire.com - Mobility solutions group Crimson Tide said it had won a contract worth more than £1.6m from 'one of Britain's leading neighbourhood retailers'.
The contract would run for five years and represented the second largest contract for the company's mpro5 mobile app platform.
At 1:15pm: [LON:TIDE] Crimson Tide PLC share price was +0.5p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: