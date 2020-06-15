StockMarketWire.com - Oil company ADM Energy said it had cut operations costs at its OML 113 project offshore Nigeria by 37.5% amid a slump in oil prices.
The cost cut had included a decrease in leasing costs for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel and lower general operational and maintenance costs.
The project's break even cost of production had fallen to $28 per barrel.
'ADM remains positioned to withstand current market volatility and pursue the board's stated core investment strategy,' the company said.
At 1:49pm: [LON:ADME] share price was -0.05p at 2.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
