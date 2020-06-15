FTSE 100 Bunzl 2040.00 +8.28% Segro 880.70 +3.05% Severn Trent 2433.00 +2.27% Hargreaves Lansdown 1650.75 +2.21% United Utilities Group 921.00 +2.11% 3I Group 800.10 -8.31% Burberry Group 1538.50 -8.09% Barratt Developments 495.70 -7.97% Fresnillo 746.50 -6.01% Royal Dutch Shell 1275.90 -5.93% FTSE 250 Drax Group 223.50 +5.23% Chemring Group 242.00 +4.09% Just Group 58.68 +3.77% Mitchells & Butlers 208.50 +3.73% Gvc Holdings 769.70 +3.23% Investec 159.40 -11.74% Ssp Group 259.10 -11.63% Senior 79.08 -9.62% Greencore Group 133.70 -9.23% Wh Smith 1113.50 -9.18% FTSE 350 Bunzl 2040.00 +8.28% Drax Group 223.50 +5.23% Chemring Group 242.00 +4.09% Just Group 58.68 +3.77% Mitchells & Butlers 208.50 +3.73% Investec 159.40 -11.74% Ssp Group 259.10 -11.63% Senior 79.08 -9.62% Greencore Group 133.70 -9.23% Wh Smith 1113.50 -9.18% AIM Best Of The Best 1305.00 +61.11% Tiger Resource Finance 0.23 +50.00% Keras 0.18 +38.46% MobilityOne 4.25 +34.92% Velocys 6.74 +34.67% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 -33.33% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 1.95 -22.00% Bezant Resources 0.10 -20.00% Energiser Investments 0.70 -17.65% Orosur Mining Inc 2.50 -16.67% Overall Market Best Of The Best 1305.00 +61.11% Tiger Resource Finance 0.23 +50.00% Keras 0.18 +38.46% MobilityOne 4.25 +34.92% Velocys 6.74 +34.67% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 35.43 -34.36% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 -33.33% Management Consulting Group 0.25 -28.57% Atrium European Real Estate Atrium 3.03 -25.19% Brown (N) Group 33.10 -23.02%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
