FTSE 100
Bunzl                                   2040.00       +8.28%
Segro                                    880.70       +3.05%
Severn Trent                            2433.00       +2.27%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1650.75       +2.21%
United Utilities Group                   921.00       +2.11%
3I Group                                 800.10       -8.31%
Burberry Group                          1538.50       -8.09%
Barratt Developments                     495.70       -7.97%
Fresnillo                                746.50       -6.01%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1275.90       -5.93%

FTSE 250
Drax Group                               223.50       +5.23%
Chemring Group                           242.00       +4.09%
Just Group                                58.68       +3.77%
Mitchells & Butlers                      208.50       +3.73%
Gvc Holdings                             769.70       +3.23%
Investec                                 159.40      -11.74%
Ssp Group                                259.10      -11.63%
Senior                                    79.08       -9.62%
Greencore Group                          133.70       -9.23%
Wh Smith                                1113.50       -9.18%

FTSE 350
AIM
Best Of The Best                        1305.00      +61.11%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.23      +50.00%
Keras                                      0.18      +38.46%
MobilityOne                                4.25      +34.92%
Velocys                                    6.74      +34.67%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      -33.33%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    1.95      -22.00%
Bezant Resources                           0.10      -20.00%
Energiser Investments                      0.70      -17.65%
Orosur Mining Inc                          2.50      -16.67%

Overall Market
Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines       35.43      -34.36%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      -33.33%
Management Consulting Group                0.25      -28.57%
Atrium European Real Estate  Atrium        3.03      -25.19%
Brown (N) Group                           33.10      -23.02%