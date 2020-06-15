StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco company Imperial Brands said it had appointed Pierre-Jean Sivignon as a non-executive director.
Sivignon had been chief financial officer at automotive technology group Faurecia and health technology company Philips.
He had also more recently been deputy chief of executive of retailer Groupe Carrefour.
At 3:00pm: [LON:IMB] Imperial Brands PLC share price was -28p at 1457.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: