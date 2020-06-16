StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Wood Group said it had secured two solar engineering, procurement and construction contracts worth over $200m combined from an American power and energy company.
Wood said it was selected following a competitive tender process and would be responsible for delivering two major solar projects in Virginia with a combined output of 190 megawatts.
The first project was a 120MW solar facility in Pittsylvania County, expected to be operational in 2022.
The second covered a 70-megawatt solar facility in Chesapeake and was expected to be operational in late 2021.
