StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said founded entity Akili had received US regulatory approval for a digital-based treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Clearance for use of the treatment, EndeavorRx, had been cleared by the Federal Drug Administration as a prescription treatment for children with the condition, also known as ADHD.
EndeavorRx was delivered through a 'captivating video game experience' and had been shown to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children ages 8-12.
'The FDA clearance of EndeavorRx is a tremendous milestone as it represents an entirely new class of medicine for children and their families,' PureTech founder and chief executive Daphne Zohar said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
