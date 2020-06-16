StockMarketWire.com - Cinema company Cineworld said it would reopen cinemas across some territories during the last week of June, with all theatres expected to be open over the course of July.
Cinema in its core markets, including the UK and US, would be opened on 10 July, while others, particularly in continental Europe would reopen earlier, with Czech Republic and Slovakia set to reopen on June 26.
Several blockbuster movies including Tenet and Mulan would be released in the coming weeks, the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: