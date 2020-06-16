StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had agreed to collaborate with payments company Caxton and immunity passport app Prova to support efforts to get people back to work by testing for Covid-19.
The collaboration would enable Caxton to offer Covid-19 tests to its network of corporate clients and their employees.
The immunity passport app Prova enabled employees to download and request a Covid-19 test.
Once a test sample had been taken and processed, the results would be automatically delivered to the Prova app, allowing the user to share and prove their Covid-19 status without revealing any personal information.
Yourgene said it would bring clinical and technical expertise, by providing sample collection kits, training a healthcare professional to take the sample then running the Covid-19 test in its Manchester Citylab facility.
The company's Clarigene SARS CoV-2 CE-IVD assay would be used, for which a 'research only' version was still on track for release by the end of June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
