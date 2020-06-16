StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems supplier Synectics said it had won a contract worth more than £1m for a major offshore oilfield development in the Middle East.

The project was Saudi Aramco's $6bn development of the Berri offshore oilfield on Saudi Arabia's east coast.

The contract would be delivered substantially during the financial year ending 30 November 2020.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com