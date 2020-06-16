StockMarketWire.com - Outsourcing and professional services company Capita said it had won a five-year contract worth €10m from Irish Water to operate its customer contact centre services.
The contract included an option for Irish Water to extend the contract for a further two years, worth an additional €17m over years six and seven.
Under the contract, Capita would transform customer management support services for Irish Water’s customers with 'a range of new software and digital capabilities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
