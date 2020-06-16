StockMarketWire.com - Business branding company 4imprint said orders had steadied in the US since states began lifting lockdown restrictions.
As the partial or full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions began in many US states in May and early June, weekly order counts had steadily increased and were now approaching 50% of the 2019 comparative.
'Importantly, we continue to acquire new customers and the new-to-existing customer ratio has remained broadly stable over this period,' the company added.
After 'significantly' decreasing marketing investment throughout the lockdown period, the company said it had ramped up the marketing as justified by market conditions.
The company intended to announce its half-year results for the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2020 on Thursday 13 August 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
