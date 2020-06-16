StockMarketWire.com - FDM said performance since its first-quarter results was comfortably in line with its revised expectations.
Following the group's first-quarter trading and Covid-19 update given on 30 April, the company said it had traded 'comfortably in line with the board's revised expectations.'
Mounties placed with clients at 15 June 2020 were 3,706, down from 3,812 mounties on-year.
The balance sheet remained 'strong' with £53m of cash and no debt.
At 8:00am: [LON:FDM] Fdm Group Holdings PLC share price was +77p at 931p
