StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager and financial adviser support group Tatton Asset Management hiked its final dividend after booking a 68% rise in annual profit.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March increased to £10.3m, up from £6.1m on-year, as revenue climbed 22% to £21.4m.
Tatton Asset Management declared a final dividend of 6.4p per share, up 14% on-year.
Discretionary assets under management rose 9.6% to £6.65bn, with organic net inflows of £1.13bn.
'Despite a complex macro backdrop, we have continued to perform strongly and delivered against all the challenging targets we set ourselves at the time of our IPO,' chief executive Paul Hogarth said.
'I am particularly pleased with how the Group has reacted to recent events working remotely and maintaining our focus on supporting our independent financial advisers and wider client base.'
At 8:05am: [LON:TAM] Tatton Asset Management PLC share price was +12p at 307p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
