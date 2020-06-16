StockMarketWire.com - High-street bakery chain Greggs said it planned to re-open around 800 shops to takeaway customers later this week, but warned that it expected lower sales to continue for 'some time.'
The company said it anticipated that sales may be lower than normal for some time as its capacity to operate would be restricted by the size of shop amid social distancing measures.
'In anticipation of lower sales, we have limited our initial product range to our best sellers and therefore a number of our manufacturing operational teams will remain furloughed until demand reaches a level that justifies the addition of remaining product lines,' the company said.
Around 800 shops to takeaway customers would open on 18 June, with the remaining shops expected to reopen by early July.
At 8:34am:
[LON:GRG] Greggs PLC share price was +54p at 1706p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: