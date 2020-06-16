StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer Sigma Capital said it had delivered the 2,000th new family rental home for The PRS REIT.
The milestone was originally due to be reached by the end of March, until the Covid-19 crisis caused construction activity to be suspended.
It had now been achieved three years after the creation and launch of the real estate investment trust REIT by Sigma in 2017.
Sigma said it currently had around 2,900 more homes at various stages of development for the REIT.
At 8:58am: [LON:SGM] Sigma Capital Group PLC share price was +4p at 91p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
