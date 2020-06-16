StockMarketWire.com - Payment services provider Eckoh nearly trebled annual profit as new business wins in the US and UK underpinned performance.
The company said it would not propose a year-end dividend owing to the ongoing impact from the pandemic.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit nearly trebled to £3.3m from £1.2m on-year as revenue rose 16% to £33.2m.
Total business contracted hit a record, up 10% to £35.9m.
In the new financial year trading was 'encouraging,' with group revenue and profit comparable to the previous year, the company said.
