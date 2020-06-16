StockMarketWire.com - UK intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Guident had appointed several members to its science advisory board and been awarded an additional US patent.
Guident commercialized new IP & technology for autonomous vehicles and delivery drones.
It had appointed academics Naphtali Rishe, Hayder Radha and Marielle S. Gross to its science advisory board.
Guident also announced the forthcoming issuance of patent #10,699,580 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled "Methods and Systems for Emergency Handoff of an Autonomous Vehicle."
This patent taught new methods to improve the safety of autonomous vehicles and land-based delivery drones.
At 9:15am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.5p at 14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
