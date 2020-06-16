StockMarketWire.com - Medical screening services provider ClearStar said it had seen a 'significant' uptick in revenue from the end of May following the impact on performance from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Covid-19 outbreak significantly impacted its business due to the impact on the labour market, but the company's performance had steadied following the reopening of all 50 states in the US.
'While we have not yet returned to our pre-COVID-19 revenue run rate, the increase in sales so far is extremely encouraging. As the US economic recovery progresses and our customers are able to resume more normal trading, we expect this growth in our activity to continue,' it added.
At 9:22am: [LON:CLSU] Clearstar Inc. share price was +1p at 39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
