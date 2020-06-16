StockMarketWire.com - Consulting services company Science Group said it expected its underlying earnings to jump around 50% in the first half.
'The board is pleased to reaffirm that the performance of the group in the year to date has been strong, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,' executive chairman Martyn Ratcliffe said in AGM speech notes.
Gross cash at 29 May was £21.6m with net funds of £4.1m.
'This resilient performance has been achieved through a combination of organic growth in the group's services operations and the contribution from the restructured Frontier Smart Technologies business, acquired in 2019,' Ratcliffe said.
At 9:32am: [LON:SAG] Science Group share price was +31p at 221p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
