StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed positive results from a carbon intensity study completed by Gaffney, Cline & Associates for their West Newton venture in Yorkshire.
The West Newton development plan had been given an AA rating by GaffneyCline for carbon intensity, the best possible grade for low carbon emissions from potential upstream crude oil production.
At 9:46am:
[LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was +0.04p at 0.61p
[LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.21p
