StockMarketWire.com - Trans-Siberian Gold said the mineral resource estimate for contained gold had increased 44% for the Asacha mine in Kamchatka, Far East Russia.
The total mineral resource estimate, including measured, indicated and inferred, had increased to 452k ounces of gold and 1.33m ounces of silver.
Management expectations for the operational life of Asacha had been extended from 2024 to around 2027.
'This is a significant resource upgrade which comes as a direct result of our successful drilling campaign,' chief executive Alexander Dorogov said.
'It is pleasing to substantially increase the size of the overall mineral resource and also move our resources into higher confidence categories.'
'Through our high impact drilling we have notably increased the scale of the high grade East Zone which we are on track to bring into production this year.'
At 9:51am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was +6.5p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
