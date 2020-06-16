StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides manufacturer Plant Health Care said the US Environmental Protection Authority had approved its application for novel peptide product PHC398.
PHC398 was the first active ingredient from Plant Health Care's PREtec technology platform approved for registration anywhere in the world.
'The registration of PHC398 makes the process of registering future PREtec products in the US quicker and cheaper,' the company said.
A high-performance variant of PHC398, known as PHC279, was submitted for EPA approval on May 14 and was currently expected to be approved in the second half of 2021.
At 9:59am: [LON:PHC] Plant Health Care PLC share price was +1.06p at 10.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
