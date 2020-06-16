StockMarketWire.com - Led lighting manufacturer Dialight said it expected performance would be 'significantly' weighted to the second of the year following coronavirus-led disruptions to output.
The order book was higher than had been expected, owing to the temporary closure of its facilities in April, the company said, though added that it was increasing deliveries to customers week-on-week to reduced the overdues backlog.
Net debt for the year was expected at 'broadly in line' with year-end 2019.
'We are operating our Mexico facilities with reduced headcount and additional shifts which has enabled us to ramp up production levels to near pre- COVID levels,' the company said.
'It remains difficult to provide guidance for the full year given the uncertainty in end markets. We currently expect the trading performance for 2020 to be significantly second-half weighted,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:DIA] Dialight PLC share price was +16p at 322p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: