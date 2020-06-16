StockMarketWire.com - Building products maker Epwin Group said all of its manufacturing sites were now operational to 'some degree,' and added that demand was returning, albeit at significantly lower levels than before the Covid -19 pandemic.
Looking ahead, the company reiterated that the impact of Covid-19 would inevitably have a 'material impact' on trading for the current year and stressed that it was still 'too soon' to quantify the impact at this stage.
'Therefore, in line with other businesses in the sector, all market guidance and forecasts remain withdrawn,' the company said.
At 10:06am: [LON:EPWN] Epwin Group Plc share price was 0p at 73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: