StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer launched a €520m bond offering, while confirming that trading had weakened due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The unsecured senior notes due 2025 would be used to refinance an existing €520m bridge facility introduced to fund the acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions.
Volumes in April and May were lower than a strong comparative period by about 20%, although volumes did strengthen towards the end of May, Synthomer said.
Demand for Nitrile latex, non-wovens and adhesives remained strong, though sales into industrial markets including automotive, coatings, graphic paper, carpet and the oil and gas sector were lower.
At 1:38pm: [LON:SYNT] Synthomer PLC share price was +15.9p at 289.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
