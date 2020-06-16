StockMarketWire.com - Research tool supplier Abcam said co-founder and deputy chairman Jonathan Milner was leaving to focus on his early-stage company investments.
Milner, who stood down as chief executive of the company in 2014, would not stand for board re-lection at its next annual general meeting.
'Abcam is an extraordinary company and has been a significant part of my life for over two decades,' Milner said.
'I leave my position as deputy chairman knowing the business is in strong hands and is positioned for an exciting future.'
At 2:06pm: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was -9.5p at 1290.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
