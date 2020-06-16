StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold said production had slipped in the second quarter after staffing levels were reduced to improve social distancing.
Gold output for the three months to June was seen falling to around 8,000 ounces, down from 9,020 ounces in the first quarter.
Serabi Gold said production in March and April had improved following an unexpected, but now resolved, mill breakdown in February.
Production in the third quarter was expected to be similar to levels in the second quarter, if current conditions in Brazil continued, the company said.
Serabi said on-site staff levels had been cut by 30-35%, making quarterly output of 8,000 ounces 'an excellent result in the circumstances'.
At 2:13pm: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
