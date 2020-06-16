StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Bluejay Mining said a public consultation process would be tabled this week by authorities in Greenland for its proposed Dundas ilmenite project there.
The company said it had been advised by the Ministry of Mineral Resources that the consultation process would be tabled at a ministerial meeting on Thursday.
'We will advise the market of the governments decision in due course,' Bluejay Mining said.
At 2:18pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.45p at 6.35p
