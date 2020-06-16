StockMarketWire.com - Tube manipulation specialist Tricorn said it had appointed Michael Stock as its new finance director, effective 3 August.
Stock was joining from aerospace component manufacturer Bromford Industries, where he had been chief financial officer for six years.
He would replace Phillip Lee, who's departure had already been announced.
At 2:48pm: [LON:TCN] Tricorn Group PLC share price was 0p at 7.5p
