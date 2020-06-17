Interim Result

23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

24/06/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

26/06/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/06/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

30/06/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

30/06/2020 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)



Final Result

19/06/2020 Record PLC (REC)

22/06/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

23/06/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)

23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

24/06/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

24/06/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

24/06/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

29/06/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

29/06/2020 Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (AVO)

29/06/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

30/06/2020 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

30/06/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

01/07/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)

09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)

14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)



AGM / EGM

18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

18/06/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

18/06/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)

18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc (MCT)

18/06/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

19/06/2020 Erris Resources PLC (ERIS)

19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/06/2020 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)

19/06/2020 Hunters Property PLC (HUNT)

19/06/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

22/06/2020 Saga PLC (SAGA)

22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)

23/06/2020 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)

23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/06/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)

23/06/2020 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)

23/06/2020 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)

24/06/2020 Emmerson Plc (EML)

24/06/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

24/06/2020 Netscientific Plc (NSCI)

24/06/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)

24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

24/06/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

24/06/2020 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)

24/06/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

24/06/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

24/06/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)

24/06/2020 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)

24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

24/06/2020 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)

25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)

25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)

25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

25/06/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

25/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)

25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)

25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)

25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)

25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)

25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)

25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)

25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)

25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)

25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)

26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

26/06/2020 Cleantech Building Materials Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (CBM)

26/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

26/06/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)

26/06/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY)

26/06/2020 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)

26/06/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

26/06/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)

26/06/2020 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)

26/06/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)

26/06/2020 Bh Global Limited (BHGG)

26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)

26/06/2020 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)

26/06/2020 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)

26/06/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)

29/06/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

29/06/2020 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)

29/06/2020 Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ld (DAT)

29/06/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

29/06/2020 Hawkwing PLC (HNG)

29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

29/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)

29/06/2020 Spinnaker Opportunities PLC (SOP)

29/06/2020 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ord Shs (0HBY)

29/06/2020 United Oil & Gas PLC (UOG)

29/06/2020 Volvere PLC (VLE)

29/06/2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)

29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

30/06/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)

30/06/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)

30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

30/06/2020 Chapel Down Group PLC (CDGP)

30/06/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

30/06/2020 Trans-Siberian Gold PLC (TSG)

30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)

30/06/2020 Woodbois Limited (WBI)

30/06/2020 W Resources PLC (WRES)

30/06/2020 Universe Group PLC (UNG)

30/06/2020 Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC (BOR)

30/06/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)

30/06/2020 Armadale Capital PLC (ACP)

30/06/2020 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)

30/06/2020 Inspecs Group Plc Ord 1p (SPEC)

30/06/2020 Reach4Entertainment Enterprises PLC (R4E)

30/06/2020 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)

30/06/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

30/06/2020 Rurelec PLC (RUR)

30/06/2020 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)

30/06/2020 4D Pharma PLC (DDDD)

30/06/2020 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)

30/06/2020 Ingenta PLC (ING)

30/06/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)

30/06/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)

30/06/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

30/06/2020 Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX)

30/06/2020 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)

30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)

30/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

30/06/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)

30/06/2020 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)

30/06/2020 Prospex Oil And Gas PLC (PXOG)

30/06/2020 Robinson PLC (RBN)

30/06/2020 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)

01/07/2020 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)

01/07/2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)

01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

02/07/2020 Concepta PLC (CPT)

02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)

06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)

08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)

09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)

15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)

16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)



Trading Statement

18/06/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)



Ex-Dividend

18/06/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)

18/06/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

18/06/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)

18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/06/2020 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)

25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

29/06/2020 Total SA (TTA)

30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)

02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)

02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)

02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)

09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)

09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)



