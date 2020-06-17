StockMarketWire.com - Investment company The Monks Investment Trust posted a positive annual performance that beat its benchmar.
The company net asset value total return for the year through April was 3.4%.
That compared to a total return of negative 1.0% for the FTSE World Index, in sterling terms.
Among the strongest contributors to performance were several online enabled technology businesses, including Amazon, Shopify and Teladoc, all of which have seen an acceleration in demand for their services.
Monks upped its dividend to 2.5p per share, up from 1.85p.
'Monks invests with the aim of maximising capital growth rather than income and all costs are charged to the revenue account,' it said.
'The company's policy is to pay the minimum dividend required to maintain investment trust status.'
'Retained earnings are reinvested in the portfolio.
'Therefore, the board is recommending that a single final dividend of 2.5p should be paid, compared to 1.85p last year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
