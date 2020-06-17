StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia said it had appointed Ken Dorward as president for North America.
Dorward was most recently chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Rakuten Advertising, a performance marketing, media and data insights subsidiary of Rakuten.
XLMedia is currently consolidating and rebalancing its publishing portfolio, with a greater emphasis on regulated and high-potential markets, to deliver more sustainable and predictable growth,' the company said.
'This key appointment is aimed at accelerating the company's progress outside Europe, with a particular focus on the significant opportunity in North America in the personal finance and sports markets, through the building of strategic partnerships and the acquisition and development of content-rich, highly engaging sites.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
