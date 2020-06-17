StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Berkeley said its profit fell by more than a third as the company sold fewer homes in a declining price environment.
For the financial year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit fell 35% to £503.7m and revenue fell 35.1% to £1.9bn.
The company sold 2,723 homes, down from 3,698, at an average selling price of £677K, down from £748K, reflecting the mix of properties sold in the year.
'These results represent a strong performance and are in line with the guidance in place at the start of the year,' the company said.
'Housebuilding and construction can play a vital role in the broader economic recovery following Covid-19,' it added.
'This will require government support, similar to that seen following the 2008/09 financial crisis, including: the reversal of the property tax increases seen since 2014; a reduction in the bureaucracy and cost of planning; and direct investment into affordable housing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: