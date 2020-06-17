StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had received regulatory approval for an expanded clinical study of a treatment for eye condition retinitis pigmentosa.
Approval for an expansion of an ongoing Phase 2a clinical study to treat patients at a higher dose level had been granted by both the Federal Drug Administration and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
'The company expects to commence treating patients shortly in both the US and the UK under the revised approved study protocol, subject to a continued easing of COVID-19 related restrictions at the relevant clinical sites,' ReNeuron.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
