StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it expected annual performance to beat market expectations after it reported a jump in first-quarter revenue.
The company also announced the acquisition Oasis and Warehouse, for £5.25m in cash from Hilco Capital.
For the three months ended 31 May 2020, revenue jumped 45% to £367.8m.
Trading in the middle of March through to early April was dented by the Covid-19 pandemic, but improved throughout April, with a 'robust' performance delivered in May, the company said.
For the current financial year ending 28 February 2021, Boohoo said it expected to deliver another year of 'strong' profitable growth, and ahead of market expectations.
Revenue growth was anticipated to be about 25% for the current financial year, with an adjusted operating earnings margin of 9.5% to 10%.
