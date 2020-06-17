StockMarketWire.com - Pizza company Domino's Pizza said it expected operating earnings for the first half of the year to be 'slightly lower' on-year, owing to a surge in costs during Covid-19 lockdowns.
The company said it had made significant changes to its operations to ensure it could continue to trade while protecting colleagues and customers.
The changes resulted in considerable additional costs that had more than offset the benefits of increased sales during the lockdown period.
In the UK, like-for-like sales growth had been 'strong during the first half of the year to date,' it added. 'Trading in the period prior to the lockdown was robust, driven by increased order count.'
