StockMarketWire.com - Audio visual marketing group MediaZest said it had been awarded two new projects, one from an existing client and one from a new client.
The projects, in the corporate and retail sectors, respectively, would generate revenue of £125k at a minimum, with additional revenue expected from each.
Completion of both projects was anticipated in August 2020.
'The board continues to receive new client briefs as companies emerge from the lockdown and will provide shareholders with further updates regarding new business opportunities for MediaZest as appropriate,' MediaZest said.
At 8:53am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
