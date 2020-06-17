StockMarketWire.com - Trafalgar Property said it had sold land on Barnett Wood Lane in Ashtead, Surrey for £0.69m.
The funds would be used for general working capital requirements and for other schemes either in the planning system or being worked on.
'The company is also pleased to announce it achieved planning permission on its site in Epsom Surrey and that this site is under offer and going through legal due diligence,' Trafalgar said.
At 8:56am: [LON:TRAF] Trafalgar New Homes Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.16p
