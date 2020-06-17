StockMarketWire.com - Agribusiness services group Origin Enterprises said its revenue had improved 1.6% in the third quarter, though was still tracking lower in the year to date following a spell of wet weather.
Revenue in the three months through April had risen to €604.8m, up from €595.4m on-year.
Revenue for the nine months through April, however, was down 6.7% to €1.21bn.
Origin said the fall reflected the impact of reduced market demand for agronomy services and crop inputs, principally in Ireland and the UK.
Weaker demand, it said, was due to a lower level of intensive autumn and winter crop plantings as a consequence of the wettest autumn winter planting season in 30 years.
'Our markets experienced extremely dry conditions in the third quarter which persisted into June, leading to significant soil moisture deficits which negatively impacted overall crop potential for farmers and growers, thereby resulting in a lower intensity of crop input investment spend,' Origin said.
