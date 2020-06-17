StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused cold chain foods and retail group Zambeef swung to a modest first-half profit following a rise in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March amounted to $0.90m, compared to losses of $2.53m on-year. Revenue rose 8.8% to $129.2m.
'The half-year period saw Zambeef post encouraging results in the context of a very challenging macroeconomic environment,' the company said.
'During this period, the Zambian Kwacha weakened by 37%, resulting in short- to medium-term record inflation.'
'The high inflation, coupled with a tight monetary policy, eroded the purchasing power of our customers.'
'The challenges stemming from reduced electricity generation, on the back of a regional record drought, significantly increased operational costs which, in turn, impacted on margins as some divisions were unable to pass through the increases.'
'Despite the challenging economic environment and the uncertainty caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer demand for Zambeef's products remained robust, and the trading performance in the period has been satisfactory.'
