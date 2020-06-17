StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostic Systems warned its first-quarter results would be 'significantly impacted' by reduced laboratory testing volumes owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said, however, it was in a 'strong position' to continue revenue growth once the pandemic had subsided.
The sombre update arrived as the company reported a jump in annual profit driven by an increase in revenue and finance income.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit jumped to £3.2m from 842K as revenue increased 2% to £39.3m.
Net finance income was £1.9m, up from £0.4m on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said it would continue with plans to commercialise its range of automated and manual SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing kits, which it expected to launch during June 2020.
At 9:09am: [LON:IDH] Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC share price was -10p at 265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
