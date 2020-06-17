StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group The Panoply confirmed that it had won a contract with the UK's housing ministry.
The contract was part of £9.5m of new business wins in the first eight weeks of the current year announced on 26 May, but details were only being disclosed now.
The company said the related project would enable local authorities across England to access the £3.6bn 'Towns Fund', which would be invested into 100 towns as part of the government's plan to level up the UK's regions.
At 9:13am: [LON:TPX] share price was +1.5p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
