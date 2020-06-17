StockMarketWire.com - In-game video game advertising company Brave Bison said it was 'well placed' for recovery in the second half of this year and in the run up to the Olympics.
The company said it had continued to review its overheads in line with performance, and had 'made significant reductions to discretionary spending, lease and staff costs.'
'YouTube continues to be an area of focus for us and, whilst we have seen a reduction in advertising across all social platforms during the pandemic, we are fully prepared to take advantage of a bounce back in marketing spend as lockdowns are lifted across the world,' the company added.
At 9:17am: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was -0.05p at 1.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
