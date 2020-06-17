StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said chief financial officer Nicole Payne had resigned with, immediate effect. to pursue other opportunities.
Payne, who took up the role in January 2017, would remain with the company for a short period, to effect a smooth handover.
Former StatProo CFO Andrew Fabian had been appointed as interim CFO and was expected to remain in the role on a full-time basis until at least December.
At 9:19am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was -0.5p at 28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: