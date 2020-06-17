StockMarketWire.com - India and West Africa focused mining company Panthera Resources said it had entered into a new term sheet that extended its partnership with Galaxy Gold Mines.
Unless further extended, the new term sheet with Galaxy would terminate on 16 December 2020.
Galaxy had already completed an initial investment of $0.5m in Panthera for a 5% interest.
It had an option to invest a further $0.75m, prior to the re-commencement of exploration at the Bhukia project in India, for a further 5% interest.
The term sheet stated that Galaxy could potentially earn up to an additional 12% equity in the company by providing administrative, legal, permitting and technical support in India.
Galaxy may earn additional equity through providing drilling and logistic services upon the re-commencement of exploration at Bhukia.
At 9:24am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
