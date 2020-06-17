StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Galliford Try said it had won a contract worth £85m to help develop two mixed-use residential buildings at Tottenham Hale for Argent Related. The two residential buildings 1 Ashley Road and 2 Ashley Road, in Tottenham Hale, north London would deliver a total of 281 homes. At 9:36am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was +5.9p at 120.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
