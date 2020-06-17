StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Spinnaker Opportunities said it was still awaiting confirmation of UK listing requirements from regulators for cannabis-related companies.
Spinnaker Opportunities was planning to acquire Kanabo Research and list the enlarged group on the London Stock Exchange.
'During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kanabo has implemented appropriate policies to protect the health of its staff and to manage costs,' the company said.
'In the meantime, business development activities directed towards expanding the list of qualified suppliers of raw materials and sales through its distributor network in the target markets have continued in line with Kanabo's business plan.'
'The boards of both Spinnaker and Kanabo remain confident of the fully legal position of the proposed business and both companies continue to press for early and satisfactory conclusion to the current regulatory processes.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
