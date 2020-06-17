StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Pelatro said its business had been minimally impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chairman Richard Day said the company's revenue visibility for 2020 had increased to $5.0m and annualised recurring revenue to $4.7m.
'Despite the additional scrutiny of any investment decision due to the pandemic, our customers continue to invest in our solutions, which allow them to reach their subscribers directly,' Day said in AGM speech notes.
'We remain optimistic about the prospects for the telecommunications industry,' he added.
'At the same time, Pelatro is increasingly cash generative, with clearer visibility on future income streams and our new product modules provide a strong foundation for our continued growth.'
'Given the increase in revenue visibility we are confident of delivering a performance in line with expectations for 2020.'
At 9:54am: [LON:PTRO] Pelatro Plc share price was +5p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
