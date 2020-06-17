StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast said it had appointed Nick Viney as senior vice president and general manager for its Telco, Internet of Things (IoT) and family business unit.
The company also announced the launch of its new privacy product, Avast BreachGuard, which was designed to give people control over their personal data that resides on the internet.
In his role, Viney would oversee Avast's global strategy for the business unit and lead the development of the company's position in smart home security while expanding its overall portfolio of security products and partners including telecommunications providers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
Viney joined Avast from Cyber 1, a publicly listed enterprise cybersecurity provider, where he was CEO.
At 9:56am: [LON:AVST] Avast PLC share price was +1.8p at 492.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
