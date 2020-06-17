StockMarketWire.com - Weekly online competitions organiser Best of the Best said it had seen a 'heightened level' of interest from potential buyers in the company.
The interests express so far, which were 'very preliminary', could potentially lead to an offer or offers being made for the company, the company said.
The company said it was confidence in the long term prospects for the company but believed that it was in the best interest of all stakeholders to explore possible strategic options for the business including a potential sale.
At 10:01am: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was +150p at 1400p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
